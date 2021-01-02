China Warns UK It Will ‘Take Necessary Measures’ In South China Sea

CHINA Warns UK It Will ‘Take Necessary Measures’ In the South China Sea to protect its sovereignty



CHINA sent a very clear warning on Thursday, 31 December, to the UK and other Western powers, when Tan Kefei, the Chinese defence ministry spokesman, in his monthly press conference in Beijing, while speaking about increased military tensions in the South China Sea.

Kefei said, “The Chinese side believes that the South China Sea should not become a sea of great power rivalry dominated by weapons and warships. The real source of militarisation in the South China Sea comes from countries outside this region sending their warships thousands of kilometres from home to flex muscles. The Chinese military will take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interest as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea”.

This statement could be seen as aimed at the news of HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier rumoured by Kyodo News to be lined up deployment to the South China Sea for its first operational mission, where she will join Japanese and American naval vessels at the base in Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

