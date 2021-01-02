BURNLEY v Fulham On Sunday Cancelled Due To Covid-19 Outbreak at the London club

The Covid-19 outbreak at Fulham has led to the Premier League bosses calling off their match tomorrow (Sunday) against Burnley, at Turf Moor, Fulham’s second game in a week to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus at Craven Cottage.

A statement released by Fulham said, “Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams. Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance. The welfare of our players, staff and their families continue to be of paramount importance, and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery”.

This would have been Burnley’s first match under their new American ownership, ALK Capital, a deal which was completed earlier this week.

