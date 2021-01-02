BRIT Pensioner Stuck In A Tenerife Hospital After His Insurance Company Denies Liability for his medical treatment



A 75-year-old British holidaymaker, Bill Annable, a former policeman from Pontefract, North Yorkshire, is stuck in a hospital in Tenerife, according to The Sun Online, after suffering a heart attack, at around 11am , while out walking in the resort of Playa De Las Americas, on November 14, 2020, followed by a blow to the head upon falling onto the pavement, which reportedly caused him severe brain damage.

Now his wife Dot, aged 64, is struggling to cope, after their insurance company, Avanti, denied liability for the £23,000 hospital bill, after first giving Dot the go-ahead for the medical treatment costs, but later saying due to his “underlying health problems”, the insurance company were not liable to pay out, asking to see her husband’s medical records, Dot said, “I was told they wanted to see his medical records. Bill had high blood pressure but that was it. He was strong as an ox”, and insists she has a letter from her doctor at home saying Bill has no health issues.

Dot is now desperately setting up a £30,000 ‘GoFundMe’ page, to try and raise the funds to fly Bill home by air ambulance to Yorkshire, to be cared for at his local Pinderfields Wakefield hospital, saying, “He needs to come home so we can move on from this nightmare. He needs with his friends and family surrounding him”.

