BREAKING NEWS: Larry King Hospitalized With Covid-19

Larry King Hospitalized With Covid-19.

Larry King, 87, ‘is in the hospital with COVID-19’ as concern grows for a broadcast legend who has had health issues including a heart attack, prostate and lung cancer, and diabetes in the past. King’s advanced age and poor health are a cause for concern and place him at elevated risk of dying from the disease.

King, whose decades-long career on CNN and as a USA Today columnist made him one of the media’s biggest stars, is hospitalized and struggling with Covid-19, according to news reports. King, 87, has previously survived a heart attack and stroke, as well as the stress of the deaths in the last year of two of his children.

