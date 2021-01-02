DUE to the huge rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and another death, the Gibraltar Government has announced that with effect from 10pm tonight (January 2) the Rock will return to lockdown for 14 days.

It isn’t a complete lockdown as residents will be allowed to leave their homes for the following reasons; work, exercise, shop for essentials in Gibraltar, to take out children, medical reasons and the border will not be closed.

-- Advertisement --



Movement across the border for Gibraltarians will be restricted although those who need to cross for medical reasons or to return to homes in Spain will be allowed to do so but only cross border workers and those with essential reasons will be allowed into Gibraltar.

5,000 doses of a single injection vaccine are due to arrive on January 9 and this should be sufficient to inoculate the majority of elderly and vulnerable.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Gibraltar returns to lockdown for next 14 days”.