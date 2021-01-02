Bomb Disposal Team Swarms Manchester Street

BOMB disposal team swarms a street in Manchester where suspicions items were found in a building

A bomb disposal unit, along with police and emergency services rushed to a building on Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield in southern Manchester shortly after 10pm on Friday, January 1, after suspicious items were reported. Within an hour, barricades were set up to prevent people from wandering onto the site and the building where the device was located was evacuated.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “Police are in attendance at a property on Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield, following the discovery of suspicious items within the property.

“A property has been evacuated as a precaution while enquiries are ongoing.

“Bomb disposal are due to make an assessment of items found within the property.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat.”

