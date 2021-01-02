Armed Police Swarm South London Street As Witnesses Report ‘Hostage Situation’.

According to reports, several police cars are parked outside The London Shard, while at least a dozen firefighters have gathered by a fire engine. One eye witness has said that the police had been on the street for several hours and reported that armed police are everywhere.

Large numbers of Metropolitan Police officers are stationed outside Selbourne House on Great Dover Street and also on Tabard Street amid reports a person has been taken, hostage. Several Territorial Support Group (TSG) vehicles are parked nearby. Another witness said police had been on the street since around 7 pm tonight, Saturday.

Police officers, who appeared to be preparing to enter the building, have been spotted wearing breathing apparatus. The Met issued a statement shortly before 10 pm and said police were speaking to a man inside a property on Great Dover Street. They said nearby buildings have been evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

