Andalucía Registers Lowest Covid Death Toll Since September

ANDALUCIA registers the lowest Covid death toll since September 13

According to latest data from the Ministry of Health and Families, Andalucía on Saturday, January 2, has registered two deaths associated with coronavirus, the lowest daily figure since September 13, when no deaths were reported. In addition, the region registered 1,237 new Covid infections, which again is 173 fewer cases than the same day last week.

Of the new infections, Malaga has the highest number at 209, followed by Granada with 195 cases, Sevilla with 169, Cadiz with 168, Almeria with 151, Huelva with 128, Cordoba with 111 and Jaen, who registered 108 new cases.

