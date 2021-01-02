A dozen barbers offer a ‘cut and trim’ in the street to raise funds for the needy

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
A dozen barbers offer a 'cut and trim' in the street to raise funds for the needy
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Alumñecar

A dozen barbers offered a ‘cut and trim’ in the street to raise funds for the needy in Almuñecar.

BARBEROS Solidarios 2021 was organised by a local barber to offer a basic service while fundraising on behalf of charitable organisation Cáritas.

-- Advertisement --

“The aim of this event is to awaken a feeling of solidarity towards those people who do have enough to even the most basic needs,” said the promoter of the event and owner of Barber Stile and Tc Peluqueria y Estetica, Jonathan Torres.

“In this sense, we wanted to do our bit – €10 per head or beard – and the proceeds from all the barbers will go to Caritas.


“I thought of organising it with the help of my fellow barbers and was inspired by other American friends who had done something similar,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A dozen barbers offer a ‘cut and trim’ in the street to raise funds for the needy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleBitcoin Starts 2021 With Record Peak
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here