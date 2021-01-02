A dozen barbers offer a ‘cut and trim’ in the street to raise funds for the needy

A dozen barbers offered a ‘cut and trim’ in the street to raise funds for the needy in Almuñecar.

BARBEROS Solidarios 2021 was organised by a local barber to offer a basic service while fundraising on behalf of charitable organisation Cáritas.

“The aim of this event is to awaken a feeling of solidarity towards those people who do have enough to even the most basic needs,” said the promoter of the event and owner of Barber Stile and Tc Peluqueria y Estetica, Jonathan Torres.

“In this sense, we wanted to do our bit – €10 per head or beard – and the proceeds from all the barbers will go to Caritas.

“I thought of organising it with the help of my fellow barbers and was inspired by other American friends who had done something similar,” he added.

