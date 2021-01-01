Wham!’s Last Christmas Tops UK Singles Chart For First Time

ONE OF BRITAIN’S favourite Christmas songs, Wham!’s Last Christmas, has topped the UK Singles Chart for the first time ever.

The classic Christmas tune, released by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in 1984, was famously beaten to the top of the charts after its release by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

After being streamed a whopping 9.2 million times this week, the 36-year-old song has knocked LadyBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eating off the top of the UK’s Singles Chart. In 2017, on the year anniversary of George Michael’s tragic Christmas Day death, fans launched an unsuccessful campaign to get the song to Number 1 but were beaten by Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Andrew Ridgeley is quoted by the BBC as saying he was “delighted” and “profoundly pleased” at the news, “albeit 36 years after its first release which is, perhaps more than anything, a testament to its timeless appeal and charm”.

Last Christmas, which was written by George Michael in his childhood bedroom in Hertfordshire, was accompanied by a cult classic music video shot in a Swiss ski chalet and is a longstanding seasonal favourite for listeners around the world.

In generous solidarity with Band Aid, Wham! donated all the royalties from Last Christmas to Ethiopian famine relief.

