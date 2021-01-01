WARNING As Thousands Of NHS Doctors On Brink Of Exhaustion and suffering Anxiety says new BMA survey

A new survey conducted by the British Medical Association (BMA) tracker has revealed that thousands of doctors are suffering mental health problems brought on by unparalleled pressure and exhaustion with the extra workload during the pandemic, which is affecting their general well-being and pushing them to the brink, with a reported 60 percent of doctors in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland admitting they are now suffering from some form of anxiety or depression.

Consultant doctor, Dr Helen Fidler, said, “We are being pushed to the limit and colleagues are saying now they just can’t do this anymore. In a way, it is positive that they are able to say that, but sadly it’s a reflection that they have actually become quite ill, and they simply can’t keep going anymore. This is the worst situation the NHS has been in during my career, without a doubt”.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA chairman issued a warning in his NewY ear message, “The months ahead will be as challenging, if not more so, as when the virus first peaked in April. We know from our tracker surveys that over four in ten doctors’ mental health has deteriorated during the pandemic, with many exhausted from working flat out without taking adequate leave for over ten months”.

He added, “It’s vital that the vaccination programme is delivered as fast as humanly possible so that both health and care workers, and as much of the population can be immunised to relieve our health service from the scourge of Covid-19”.

