UNDERWATER visits to the Titanic will be a reality in 2021 but if it’s your dream to see the emblematic ship, you’d better start saving.

-- Advertisement --



The cost of the experience will be more than 100,000 euros per person and the first tickets have already been booked.

The ship began its maiden voyage from Southampton (England) to New York (USA) on Wednesday April 10, 1912, with Captain Edward John Smith in command. It sank on the night of April 14 into April 15, and more than 1,500 people died.

The fate of the Titanic continues to cause fascination and since the discovery of the wreckage in 1985, it has raised even more interest thanks to the insights provided into the lives and deaths of the people on board.

From 2021, it seems it will be possible for anyone who can afford it to visit the ship on the seabed. According to the OceanGate Expedition company, in mid-2021 they will launch the Titanic Survey Expeditions project with which they plan to carry out underwater visits to the remains of the ocean liner before the sea, due to saline corrosion, currents and marine bacteria make the ship disappear completely.

In addition to paying the €100,000 fee, you must be in great health, both physical and mental, due to the high pressure of immersion in the depths of the ocean.

So far, there are already 40 people interested in making this incredible trip during the months of May, June and July, so it’s unlikely the price will be going down any time soon.

The first expedition is due to take place in May 2021 and set sail from San Juan de Terranova, Canada, when nine lucky tourists will see the Titanic up close.

The trip will last for seven days, three of them for training passengers, including a safety course oriented to diving. From the fourth day, the lucky travellers will be able to make visits of between six and eight hours to the ship.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Visits to the Titanic starting in 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.