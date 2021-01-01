US Hits Grim 20 Million Milestone In Coronavirus Cases.

According to data from the respected Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has now surpassed 20 million. That figure is nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

The U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year. The COVID-19 death toll has also increased in the country and now totals more than 346,000. Only India and Brazil now trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but so far efforts have come off to a slower and messier start. President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations. However, Biden acknowledged that it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

Globally, more than 83 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

