TRUMP’S family celebrates New Year’s Eve without him as the president returns to Washington early

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania had to miss out on the New Year’s Eve celebrations and return to Washington to deal with the ongoing battle over the Covid relief bill. However, Tiffany, Don Jr, Eric and their other halves partied on regardless at a lavish soiree with hundreds of guests at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The Trumps have been slammed to hosting the New Year’s Eve gala for hundreds of maskless guests as coronavirus numbers in the country continue to soar. Tickets to the event reportedly cost $1,000.

In his New Year’s Eve address, President Trump again referred to “the China virus” and said that he has been receiving calls from “everyone” thanking him for rolling out the vaccine.

‘Over and over again, we were told it would be impossible to deliver a vaccine by the end of the year,’ Trump said.

‘All of the experts said, “Absolutely unthinkable. Trump is exaggerating. It can’t happen.” And we did it,’ the president said.

‘Years from now, they’ll be talking about it. They’ll be talking about this great, great thing that we did with the vaccines.’

‘The world will benefit. We’ll benefit. And everybody’s calling to thank me,’ Trump added.

‘To defeat the China virus we launched the largest mobilization since World War II. We transformed our factories to build tens of thousands of ventilators and millions and millions of masks virtually overnight,’ Trump said.

‘Nobody thought it could be done. We ignored the experts who demanded open borders and we shut down travel from China and Europe to protect our citizens and we built the wall.’

