TIGER KING Joe Exotic’s Legal Team Hopeful Of Trump Granting A Pardon with a meeting due in Washington



Tiger King star, Joe Exotic’s legal team are waiting on a ‘high-level’ meeting in Washington next January 6, which could be perfect timing for them, as TMZ reported, as it is just one day before the House of Representatives are due to vote to ratify Joe Biden becoming the next US President.

-- Advertisement --



It is hoped that Donald Trump might try to pardon as many people as possible on January 6, to try and deflect news away from Joe Biden, and Exotic’s team are said to be very confident, with Eric Love, his lawyer, telling ABC News, “We are waiting on the pen to hit the paper, we think we are very, very close”.

Joe Exotic (Joe Maldonado-Passage), is not due to be released until 2037, serving 22 years on two murder charges against rival tiger enthusiast, Carol Baskin, who has constantly campaigned against his early release, saying during an interview with Australian TV’s ‘Good Morning Show’, “I can’t believe that would be a good move for anybody’s political career, given the fact that he was convicted for two counts of murder for hire, and 17 counts of wildlife trafficking and abuse, which included shooting five healthy tigers in the head to make room for some circus cats he wanted”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tiger King Joe Exotic’s Legal Team Hopeful Of Trump Granting A Pardon”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.