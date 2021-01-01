Three-year-old abandoned in Las Vegas casino bathroom

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl was reportedly abandoned in a casino bathroom in Las Vegas by a woman thought to be her mother, according to the US media.

The events took place at around 11am (local time) on Tuesday, December 29.

Security staff found the child alone in the women’s toilets.

Two hours earlier, the establishment’s security cameras captured a woman believed to be the girl’s mother entering the Wynn hotel and casino on the famous Strip in Las Vegas with the little girl.

During the taxi ride, which took them to the Fashion Show mall across the street, the woman asked about the nearest shelter, according Las Vegas Police Lt. David Valenta

The woman was last seen walking north on Las Vegas Boulevard South, away from the Wynn hotel.

The girl is in good health and is in the care of Child Protective Services.

Authorities are now asking for help to identify the woman. Police have released surveillance camera footage of the girl and woman walking through the casino.

The person who abandoned the little girl is a black woman in her mid to late 20s wearing a blonde wig in a ponytail. She was approximately 1.65m tall and 57 kilos.

“Remember, even during these most difficult times, help is available,” Valenta said. “All you have to do is ask.”

