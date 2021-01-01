THREE People Stabbed In London Incident Three Minutes Into New Year, in Edgware Road



The Metropolitan Police have reported an incident in Central London, at just three minutes after midnight, into the New Year, with two males and one female being stabbed, near marble Arch, on the Edgeware Road, near the Seymour Road junction, with fire, ambulance, and police emergency services attending, and the road blocked off in both directions.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesman for the London Ambulance said, “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, three ambulance crews, and an advanced trauma team car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three people at the scene, two males and one female. We took both males to a major trauma centre and the female patient to a hospital”.

Met Police issued a statement confirming a Section 60 dispersal order has been issued until later in the morning following a stabbing, but with no further comment.

________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three People Stabbed In London Incident Three Minutes Into New Year”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.