Thousands Celebrate New Year’s Eve on Wuhan Streets

THOUSANDS throng the streets of Wuhan In China to celebrate New Year’s Eve

While much of the rest of the world rang in the New Year in a very muted fashion, thousands of people took to the streets of Wuhan to celebrate the dawning of a new year. The region had much to celebrate as it hasn’t reported a new case of coronavirus since May 10 after first reporting the Covid-19 virus a year ago.

Footage on social media shows packed streets with revellers releasing balloons into the night sky at midnight. China’s celebrations were in stark contrast with the rest of the world, with an empty Times Square leaving American’s feeling eerie. Elsewhere, Sydney was one of the first places to welcome in 2021 with a stunning fireworks display over the harbour, but only a select few were allowed to attend because of Covid restrictions.

