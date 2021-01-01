The Archers On BBC Radio 4 Marks 70th Anniversary On January 1

The Archers, the longest-running serial drama in the world, a story of life in the fictional village of Ambridge, was first broadcast on BBC Radio on January 1, 1951, and now, after an incredible 19,343 episodes, the show celebrates its 70th anniversary today, Friday, January 1, 2021, and the broadcaster will mark this milestone with a series of features starring cast members appearing on other popular shows during the day, ‘Woman’s Hour’, ‘Farming Today’, and a quiz.

The show was originally devised to educate farmers about agricultural methods, but quickly developed into one of the most listened radio shows of all time, as Jeremy Howe, the editor says, “Almost daily, and in real-time, The Archers has tracked life in the village of Ambridge across years, and more than 19,000 episodes. No work of fiction or drama can truly compare to that. As I look back on this incredible legacy, I am looking forward to the next 70 years of The Archers”.

Today’s storyline remains a closely-guarded secret, but it is already known that Howe will feature on ‘Farming Today’, along with Timothy Bentinck, who plays David Archer, and Sarah Swadling, who is the show’s agricultural advisor, in an Archers-flavoured episode, then later in the afternoon, listeners will be invited to an anniversary quiz in the show’s fictional pub, The Bull, hosted by the pub landlords Jolene and Kenton Archer (Buffy Davis and Richard Attlee).

___________________________________________________________

