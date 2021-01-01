Tens Of Thousands On Las Vegas Strip On New Year’s Eve

TENS of thousands of revellers on Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve

On one of the biggest nights of the year on the iconic Las Vegas strip, most people didn’t seem overly concerned about coronavirus restrictions, and despite pleas from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak for people to stay at home this year, tens of thousands flooded the streets and casinos by early afternoon. While casinos have adapted to Covid guidelines by spacing out chairs at the slot machines and putting protective screens around blackjack and poker tables, it’s virtually impossible to socially distance in the corridors.

This year, the iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks show was cancelled and hotels were limited to 25 per cent capacity. A typical year sees some 330,000 revellers flocking to Las Vegas to ring in the New Year on one of the most famous streets in the world.

Street performer Chanel Griggs told AP that December 31 is her most lucrative night of the year. “It’s very busy and there’s lots of people, like drunk people,” Ms Griggs said. “They give us more money than they usually would, so that’s why we all come out.”

