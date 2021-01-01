Teen Dies Amidst Home Firework Chaos Across Italy and Germany

AN ITALIAN teenager was killed and many others seriously injured as New Year’s Eve displays caused fires and chaos across firework-loving Italy and Germany.

In the northern Italian city of Asti, a 13-year old Roma teen was killed when a firework struck his abdomen. Across Italy, firefighters were called to 229 incidents on New Year’s Eve as many launched home displays due to a ban on public fireworks as part of Covid-19 restrictions. Of the 79 reported injuries, 23 firework victims were hospitalised and 8 of the wounded were children.

In Naples, a woman was rushed to hospital after being hit with a firework while taking out her bins. A man in Milan lost two fingers in the northern city’s most serious incident, while most fires and injuries were reported in the Lazio region around Rome and the southern Campania area.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, Germany, many residents attempted to launch fireworks from their homes due to bans on public displays in 50 zones of the capital. Within minutes of 2021 beginning firefighters had responded to 18 serious fires across the city, which is famous for its New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

