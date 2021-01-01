Sunderland Families Evacuated After Fire at Suspected ‘Cannabis Farm’

SUNDERLAND families were evacuated after a fire at a suspected ‘cannabis farm’ in Hendon.

Police and Fire crews attended the scene of the fire on Tuesday just before 10 pm. A property in Toward Road in Hendon now thought to be a ‘cannabis farm’ had caught fire in the loft area, and cause neighbours to be evacuated.

Four appliances were sent to the fire by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and and office and an aerial ladder also attended. The fire service made short work of evacuating people from the neighbouring houses, and it appears that they may not be able to return home over the New Year period. Luckily no one was injured in the fire though.

The Northumbria Police set up a road closure in the area of Villette Road and after having discovered the suspected ‘cannabis farm’. They are now searching for the owner of the loft.

