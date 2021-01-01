Sturgeon Vows To Bring Scotland Back To The EU

NICOLA Sturgeon stirs up the masses in her New Year’s Eve message as she vows to bring Scotland back to the EU ‘soon’

Nicola Sturgeon caused quite a stir on New Year’s Eve with her controversial tweet, claiming that Scotland would be back in the EU soon. Brexiteers were up in arms over Ms Sturgeon comments after Britain formally left the European Union’s transition period at 11pm on December 31.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on.” She also added a photo with ‘Europe’ and ‘Scotland’ projected onto a building in Brussels, interlocked with a heart.

Her message was retweeted 12,000 times, but many Brits were furious, with one user writing:

“You are aware just over one million Scottish voters voted for Brexit as well?”

Another person tweeted: “How will Scotland be independent if they’re in the EU? They can’t have both.”

Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️🇪🇺❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qJMImoz3y0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 31, 2020

