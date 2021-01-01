SPAIN welcomes the first babies of 2021 on the stroke of midnight

A baby girl in Catalonia came into the world right on the stroke of midnight as the bells were ringing in the New Year throughout the country. Little Yinara Carmona Jimenez weighed 3.15 kilos when she was born in Constani, according to the Ministry of Salut.

-- Advertisement --



Just minutes later, at 16 minutes past midnight, the community of Barcelona said hello to two new borns almost simultaneously, while Madrid welcomed its first baby at the same time.

Baby Iris got her first glimpse of 2021 at Madrid’s Hospital del Henares and is the third child of a Romanian couple. Both mum and baby are doing well, according to the Madrid Ministry of Health.

Arnau Artero was born at the Igualada Hospital in Barcelona at the same time Valeria Anchundia came into the world, weighing 2.7 kilos at the Vall de Hebron hospital.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), January 1 is the day that most children have been born in Spain since 1920. This is closely followed by March 19, October 1 and March 1. The day of the year on which fewest children are born is February 29, as this date only occurs every 4 years. A close second is actually December 25.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Welcomes The First Babies Of 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.