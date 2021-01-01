Ant McPartlin Engaged to Girlfriend Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Anne-Marie.

Ant McPartlin is engaged to Anne-Marie Corbett after proposing to her on Christmas Eve. The I’m A Celeb star reportedly got down on one knee on Christmas Eve with a ring he designed and chose himself.

A representative for Ant McPartlin confirmed: “Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting.”

Ant and Anne-Marie’s engagement comes less than one year after the Saturday Night Takeaway star finalised his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett. McPartlin, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his drink-driving arrest and a stint in rehab.

