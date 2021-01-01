MALTA’S New Year’s Eve festivities saw two scenes of chaotic violence as street brawls led to multiple injuries and arrests across the Meditteranean country.

In the island’s Paceville party district, a chaotic street brawl saw police brandish stun guns against a crowd of fifty people. The violent incident reportedly began in a row between revellers in a busy restaurant before spilling onto the street.

-- Advertisement --



Two Libyan men and an Irish woman were rushed to hospital in the chaos. A silver Peugeot attempted to ram through the crowd, causing police to dive on the vehicle in an attempt to smash its windows and arrest the driver.

Meanwhile, in the capital Valletta, a terrifying brutal fight between two men was captured on video in the scenic city’s historic Old Theatre street. The two locals were shown slamming each other to the ground in front of horrified onlookers, with one brandishing a heavy outdoor heater as a makeshift weapon.

Both men were arrested by police, with one of them getting hospital treatment for his injuries. Although the Meditteranean microstate of Malta enjoys a relatively low crime rate, its tourist-friendly nightlife scene is known to become occasionally ugly during busy events.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Several Injuries and Arrests in Malta New Year’s Eve Chaos”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.