RESIDENTS Of St Vincent And Grenadines Told To Evacuate homes as dormant volcanoes start spewing ash

Authorities on the Caribbean island chain of St Vincent and the Grenadines have told around 100,000 residents in the area of the dormant La Soufriere volcano – located at the Northern tip of the main St. Vincent island – to evacuate their homes, as the volcano started spewing ash out into the atmosphere, with experts claiming it could erupt at any time.

-- Advertisement --



According to The Independent, It was Tuesday last week that local officials first noticed the strong smell of the volcanic gases emanating from La Soufriere, and noticed the changes to its crater lake, and the formation of a new volcanic dome, and then today, Friday, the orange alert was given, with fears the volcano, which last erupted in 1979, and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency has said it could erupt in the next 24 hours.

The worst eruption was back in 1902, when more than 1,600 people were killed after a severe eruption

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Residents Of St Vincent And Grenadines Told To Evacuate ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.