PORTUGAL has promised to deliver a “fair, green, and digital” Covid recovery for the EU as its assumes the Presidency of the European Council.

-- Advertisement --



Portugal has assumed the Presidency of the European Council, a position swapped between the EU’s member states every six months.

A statement published on an official government website dedicated to Portugal’s Presidency says that the country is committed to pursuing “a fair, green and digital recovery” as the EU grapples with recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Lisbon has expressed its hope that over the next six months the “start a new cycle in Europe” will take effect.

On the subject of Brexit, Portgual says it will seek “definitive approval” of a provisional trade agreement agreed between the UK and EU last week, welcoming a “strong partnership” between London and Brussels “in the economic, geopolitical and security fields.”

Among Portugal’s other pledges is to uphold the “fundamental values” held by the EU, and will actively target “all forms of discrimination, promote pluralism in the media and combat disinformation” across the bloc.

Portugal assumed its new role on January 1st and will maintain its Presidency until June 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Assumes Presidency of the European Council”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.