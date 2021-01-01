Police Shut Down Illegal Rave In London’s Royal Docks

POLICE shut down illegal New Year’s Eve rave in London’s Royal Docks

December 31 proved a busy night for London Police as many seemed determined to flout Covid safety restrictions and huge groups of revellers were broken up by officers throughout the evening. Newham Police reported on Twitter that they had broken up a large illegal rave in London’s Royal Docks and had fined the organiser £10,000. Officials also reported that arrests were made at the scene.

Newham police tweeted: “A large unlicensed music event has been shut down by officers tonight in Royal Docks.

“Arrests made and considerations being given for a £10,000 fine for breaches of Covid-19 legislation.”

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, police broke up a party in Chadwell Heath, East London, where more than 60 people were partying and in Barking more than 100 party-goers were dispersed.

Barking police wrote on Twitter: “We take the lives of all those within our communities seriously. We only intend to protect our communities & operate with Covid Tier 4 Legal Guidelines. Pls help us to help you, Stay Home, Stay Safe this NYE”.

