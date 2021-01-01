POLICE Closed Down ‘Shocker’ New Year’s Eve Party Near Blackburn, with 80 young people in attendance



Lancashire Police broke up an illegal New Year’s Eve party, described as a ‘shocker’ by Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods, as they arrived at the property in the early hours of January 1, and found 80 youngsters flouting the Tier 4 coronavirus rules at a private house in Hyndburn, in the countryside, outside Blackburn, with the organiser receiving an on-the-spot £10,000 fixed fine.

Tier 4 rules clearly asked people to ‘stay home’, and DDC Woods later tweeted, “Home after a very different NYE. Well done @LancsPolice & @NWAmbulance who dealt with a steady stream of incidents after midnight. Some shockers tonight e.g. Hyndburn rural property with about 80 young people there @LancsPolice stopped it & organiser reported for £10k fine”, adding, “Welcome to 2021!!”.

He also reported the increased police demands in Lancashire this New Year’s Eve, with officers being called out to incidents of domestic abuse, violent drink-drivers, fights at house parties, assaults, missing persons reports, and a lot more.

