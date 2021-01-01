POLICE Break Up Illegal New Year’s Eve Parties In London breaching coronavirus rules



New Year’s Eve partygoers seemed oblivious to the threat of coronavirus as they made plans to attend illegal parties, and even with a possible fixed fine of £10,000, some organisers are brazenly promoting their illegal events on social media.

Police have already reported breaking up a party in Chadwell Heath, East London, where more than 60 people were partying, and the organiser got slapped with the fixed fine of £10,000, similarly, Barking and Dagenham police broke up a party of more than 100 people in Barking, as they tweeted, “Police request anyone intent on attending or at location to leave, as will be committing covid breach & offences. Police on scene & investigating. Sound Equipment has been found at location and enquiries ongoing. Gathering has been dispersed, no further on people at scene. Unlicensed Music Event closed down”.

The police tweet continued, “We take the lives of all those within our communities seriously. We only intend to protect our communities & operate with Covid Tier 4 Legal Guidelines. Pls help us to help you, Stay Home, Stay Safe this NYE”.

