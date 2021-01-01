Outrage Over UK Plan To Lengthen Time Between Covid Jabs

OUTRAGE over the UK plan to lengthen the time between Covid-19 jabs

Medical professionals have expressed this outrage over the “grossly unfair” plan to lengthen the time between the first and second Covid vaccine doses from three to twelve weeks, and doctors have vowed to go ahead and vaccinate elderly patients who have received the first jab, in spite of government orders.

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that supply shortages could last until spring, and experts want to give the first dose of the vaccine to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Former Department of Health vaccination chief Professor David Salisbury said: ‘Every time we give a second dose right now, we are holding that back from someone who is likely, if they get coronavirus, to die.’

Dr Helen Salisbury, from a surgery in Oxford, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she plans to administer the second dose to those that require it.

‘There are several reasons. One is the science – we really don’t have any data, as far as I’ve been able to ascertain, maybe there’s data they haven’t released – but we don’t have data about immunity after the first dose beyond 21 days when people got their booster in their trial, so we don’t know what happens,” she said.

