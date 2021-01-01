NORWAY lifts UK travel ban but implements mandatory coronavirus testing

Norway has announced that passengers from the UK will be allowed to re-enter the country from 4pm on January 2 but will have to present themselves for a Covid test, which can be taken upon landing or up to 24 hours later. In addition, travellers can only enter Norway at designated borders where Covid test centres have been set up.

Oslo announced on December 21 that it was closing the border to Britons in a bid to halt the spread of the super-contagious mutant Covid strain first identified in the UK.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said: “If this strain should spread in Norway, it will probably mean a full lockdown of society.”

