No jobs lost through merger

THE Unicaja-Liberbank merger should not affect Unicaja employees in Almeria province.

Approximately 300 people work in 75 Unicaja branches in different parts of the province while there are no Liberbank offices, explained sources close to the operation.

Unicaja itself is the outcome of a previous merger that included the old Cajalmeria which was originally the Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad founded 120 years by a cleric, Jose Maria Navarro Darax and a bishop, Jose Maria Orbera.

