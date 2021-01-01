NEW Year’s Eve earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area at 5:41am on December 31, leaving many locals worried that there had been an explosion. VolcanoDiscovery reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.9 miles. Just three hours later, another much smaller earthquake occurred about 1.5 miles northwest of Orinda, Contra Costa County.

Locals took to social media to describe their experiences. One San Franciscan wrote: “It woke me up. It sounded like a big explosion and the house jolted.” Other users said that they heard “booms.”

According to The United States Geological Survey (USGS) the “booms” are “actually some type of cultural noise, such as some type of explosion, a large vehicle going by, or sometimes a sonic boom, but there have been many reports of ‘booms’ that cannot be explained by man-made sources. No one knows for sure, but scientists speculate that these ‘booms’ are probably small shallow earthquakes that are too small to be recorded, but large enough to be felt by people nearby.”

