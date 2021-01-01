Motives for optimism at Centro Zoosanitario

ALMERIA’S Centro Zoosanitario animal pound homed 539 dogs and 182 cats between January 1 and December 1 last year.

“2020 was not easy for anyone,” said Almeria City’s Environmental Sustainability councillor Margarita Cobos. “But admission and discharge figures allow us to feel optimistic at this extraordinary time.”

Although the number of adoptions was lower than in 2019, Cobos pointed out that even during lockdown citizens had decided to give an animal a second chance.

The councillor also thanked the centre’s staff for adapting so well to the Covid-19 situation by introducing an appointments system for visits and setting up a Facebook page, showing animals up for adoption.

