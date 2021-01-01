Mojacar welcomed the New Year early

THE town of Mojacar in Almeria celebrated the end of the year at little differently and in advance: at noon with almonds instead of grapes.

The Department of Festivities arranged everything so that locals could celebrate in the Plaza del Fronton.

As reported by the local government in a press release, the town council handed out 200 bags with 12 almonds, which this year will replace the traditional grapes and a glass of beer instead of cava, to toast the New Year “to the rhythm of the bells of the Parish of Santa María.”

As it was a family celebration, children also received their bags with 12 jelly beans and a soft drink so that everyone, as a family, could “follow the rhythm of the chimes according to tradition.”

The decision to advance New Year’s celebrations was brought about by the need to comply with sanitary regulations and confinement schedules the Mayor of Mojacar, Rosa María Cano (PP) said

In this “atypical Christmas, marked by the cancellation of so many activities, many of them with centuries-old roots, the council has tried to maintain joy and Christmas spirit, mainly among the little ones,” they said.

