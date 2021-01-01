Market stalls available in Adra

ADRA councillors approved the norms for allocating stalls in the newly-renovated covered market.

More are available following the municipal market’s rehabilitation and all the parties represented on the council agreed unanimously on future rentals and conditions for the stalls, some of which will be bars and others retailing food products.

All will be put out to tender, with anybody who is interested in running one free to put in an application.

The number of stalls selling the same products as those proposed by an applicant will be taken into account, as will quality.

Social and environmental policies will also play an important part, together with employment conditions and potential job creation for the disadvantaged or those with functional diversity.

