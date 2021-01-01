Man Falls From Second Floor While Placing Flower Pot On Balcony

MAN falls from his second floor apartment in Valencia while placing a flower pot in his balcony

A 54-year-old man has been seriously injured after falling from his second floor balcony while trying to put out a flower pot on Wednesday, December 30. Several neighbours rang 112 and emergency services arrived on Calle de los Centelles in the Rufaza area of Valencia to find the man sprawled on the pavement under his apartment. The man could barely move due to his injuries but he was conscious when the medics got there.

The victim was transferred by ambulance to Hospital La Fe where he was admitted to the Tramua unit and is currently being treated, according to medical sources. Local Police also completed an inspection of the man’s balcony to establish how the accident occurred.

