MAN Gets Drunk And Changes His Name To Celine Dion Without Realising until he received the certificate with his name change

Thomas Dodd, aged 30, a hospitality manager from Staffordshire, got drunk over Christmas while watching his favourite singer Celine Dion on television, and had a real shock when he received a letter a few days later, confirming he had changed his name by deed poll to – CELINE DION.

According to Birmingham Live, he had even paid an £89 fee for the official name change, “I am slightly obsessed with her, I’m not going to lie. During lockdown, I’ve been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I’ve been watching one of hers and had a ‘great idea’ after a few drinks. I walked in from work and there was a big white envelope with ‘do not bend’ written across it. I nearly passed out in my kitchen when I opened it”.

Ms Dion continued, “My initial concern was how on earth do I tell the HR department at work that I need to change my email footer? Now I’m thinking it could be a great way to get backstage. I’m just praying I don’t get pulled over by the police for anything – that could get awkward. More annoyingly I’ve paid for eight extra certificates to prove it and they are £10 each. I’ll figure it out, I’m not rushing to change it back that’s for sure”.

