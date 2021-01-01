Man Cuts off Penis Then Flings it in His Toilet

MAN cuts off his penis then flings it in his toilet in New York City.

A man aged 50 is alleged to have cut off his penis then flung it in his apartment toilet in Tottenville, Staten Island according to the New York Post. The incident occurred on Wednesday shortly before midnight.

Emergency services were first told by a roommate that the man had injured his own arm, but the paramedics arrived to a blood socked bathroom and a surprise.

Paramedics found that the man had removed his penis, and had also taken off one testicle in the act of auto-castration. He had then flung the body parts into the toilet of his apartment on the second floor.

It is unknown if the body parts were recovered or not and the man is said to have told police that he had skipped his medication for some months, and that he is schizophrenic and bipolar.

