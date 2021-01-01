Macron Insists That France’s ‘destiny’ is in Europe

MACRON quashes rumours of Frexit as he insists that France’s ‘destiny’ is in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of working towards a united Europe post-Brexit and insisted that France’s “destiny” is in Europe in his address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.

“The United Kingdom remains our neighbour, but also our friend and ally,” Macron said.

“This choice to leave Europe, this Brexit, was the child of the European malaise and of many lies and false promises.

“Our destiny is first and foremost in Europe.”

Earlier on December 31, president of new political movement Frexit, Charles-Henri Gallois, urged president Macron in a Tweet to call a referendum to allow the French people decide their own future.

“Let France be next and #TakeBackControl as well, leaving this harmful, paralysing and ruinous EU. If France is a democratic country, we must also give a voice to the people about our EU membership,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his own New Year’s Eve speech, saying:

“This is an amazing moment for this country.

“We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it.”

