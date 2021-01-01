Luxury watch thieves arrested near Marbella

NATIONAL POLICE have dismantled a gang in Marbella that stole luxury watches.

Three people were arrested, who are French, Moroccan and Algerian, for their alleged involvement in the violent robberies of at least five luxury watches.

They came to Marbella in a rental vehicle from Cataluña and carried out the thefts at shopping centres when they were at their busiest with Christmas shoppers.

The investigation began on December 21 following a robbery in Puerto Banus. Three men stole a watch from a resident in the area. One grabbed him by the arms and the other two stole the watch when he was about to leave a private parking lot on the complex where he lives.

The same day, at around 7pm, a similar robbery took place when a man was approached while paying for parking and his watch as stolen from him. Based on his description, the police suspected that the robbery had been committed by the same person as the theft three hours before.

On December 23 and 24, there were three other robberies, two of them outside a shopping centre and another on a restaurant terrace.

Once the suspects had been identified, National Police set up an operation which resulted in the arrests of the three men who are due to appear in court.

