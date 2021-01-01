A LION cub that was smuggled over 1000 miles in a box when he was only a few weeks old, lost both his eyes due to the cruelty suffered.

The baby cub was first discovered by police in Russia, after it had been smuggled around 1,200 miles in a small wooden box alongside luggage in an inter-city bus. The cub had been smuggled all the way from Makhachkala to Moscow.

The poor baby had been given no water or food for his horrific journey, and it is thought that he was stolen from the care of his mother before he could even drink her milk. Somehow the poor cub was given to a Volgograd circus where the police rescued him from.

The police canine service said, “It’s scary to think, but in such conditions, he might not have made it to Moscow – without food and water.

“In the box itself, there were absolutely unsanitary conditions.”

It is thought that if Grom, as he is now named, had received treatment earlier he would not have lost both his eyes. Grom is not the only animal to be smuggled or treated in such an inhuman manner.

