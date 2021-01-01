Liam Gallagher Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Teasing Brother Noel Over Oasis Reunion.

Ex Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has sent the bands fans into a frenzy after suggesting the iconic band could reunite in 2022. The rocker, now 47, hinted that he and his brother Noel Gallagher could join forces once again and put an end to their decade long feud while claiming his famous sibling has been ‘begging him’ to start up Oasis again in two years time.

This news came as Liam told his fans on the social media platform that he plans to retire from his solo career after releasing his third album. According to reports, Liam only waited until 2021 was 51 minutes old before he called out his brother Noel, six years older at 53, about an Oasis reunion, much to the delight of the band’s fans.

Liam has been asking his big brother to have a change of heart over getting the old band back together for quite a while now, and every time the big festivals release their line-ups there is a hope that Noel has relented. It’s too early to tell though, and why should he? Noel has forged a very successful career with his High Flying Birds band and has always dismissed speculation or just completely ignored Liam’s missives.

