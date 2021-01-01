Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Is Fined AGAIN

JEREMY Corbyn’s brother Piers is fined AGAIN for organising a New Year’s Eve protest

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has been fined yet again for flouting Covid-19 restrictions by organising a large anti-lockdown protest through London on New Year’s Eve. Before the demonstration, Corbyn announced that he intends to run for mayor in London, saying “enough is enough.”

Corbyn posted a video of the protest on December 31 and wrote:

‘TOTAL SUCCESS! #NYEPartyofParties by London Eye.

‘Over 1000 defied all threats +chanted #LetLondonLive! & #Corbyn4London after I announced I will stand for Mayor! Thank you +well done all!’

In the video, Corbyn is filmed close to the London Eye with a group of followers chanting “freedom.” They can be seen pushing past police officers who tried to block their way to the South Bank and it is believed that he was later issued with a £200 fine.

At the beginning of December, Corbyn was found guilty of breaching Covid restrictions at an anti-lockdown rally held in Hyde Park in May this year.

