Italy COVID-19 Death Toll Now Highest in Europe.

Italy has added another 462 virus deaths for a known coronavirus pandemic death toll of 74,621, making it the highest in Europe. Italy’s daily death toll remains stubbornly high more than two months into restrictive measures and in the second week of a modified lockdown.

The number of new positives dipped by 5% from a day earlier, to 22,211, while 15% fewer tests were administered, according to Health Ministry statistics. Italy is launching its vaccine campaign and is first targeting residents of nursing homes and medical personnel.

In November in Italy’s northern regions deaths rose by 61.4 per cent compared with the average of the previous five years, while in central Italy they were up by 39.3 per cent and by 34.7 per cent in the south. Italian health authorities admitted back in April that the official death count, as well as the tally of positive cases, was likely to be underestimated

