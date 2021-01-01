Ironclad opposition to Alquife ore shipments

CARBONERAS mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez thanked Diputacion members for supporting local misgivings about unloading Alquife iron ore at its port.

All parties on Almeria’s provincial approved a PSOE motion opposing a Junta de Andalucia decision authorising the Alquife (Granada) mine to deliver an initial load of 100,000 tons of iron ore to Carboneras’ industrial port.

This could increase to 2.4 million tons over a period of nine years although once the mine is fully operational it could be sending an annual 4 million tons to Carboneras, Amerigo maintained.

Logically, he added, Andalucia’s government should take note of the unanimous position taken by those with first-hand knowledge of the situation and act accordingly, halting the project and seeking alternatives.

“This initiative reflects the feelings of Carboneras residents who oppose the deliveries owing to their negative impact on the population’s health and the environment inside the Gata-Nijar national park,” Amerigo declared.

The mayor pointed out that the iron ore project also threatened Carboneras’ economic development.

“This could be the beginning of the end for the national park as we know it, while affecting our image as a tourist destination,” Amerigo warned.

