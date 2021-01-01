Ireland’s Oldest Covid Survivor Passes Away

IRELAND’S oldest Covid survivor sadly passes away at age 103

Sister Martha Hickey, who inspired a nation by becoming the oldest person to survive coronavirus in April, sadly passed away of natural causes in August after a brief illness. Now, her family want to share Martha’s story in the hope of inspiring others in these difficult times.

“My brother actually said it should be in some paper that she survived Covid-19. Everyone is saying how remarkable it is,” Martha’s niece Anne Linehan said.

“There are younger people losing their lives so that is why we are all so happy to share Martha’s story, it is lovely to hear good news stories.”

Martha turned 103 in February 2020 and joined the order at the tender age of 19. Fondly remembering her aunt, Anne said:

“She was a remarkable person. On the year she celebrated her 100th birthday, she also celebrated 80 years of service as a nun.

“She was a very strong person, she always had a brilliant sense of humour and has always been so kind.”

