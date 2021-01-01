Illegal New Year’s Eve Parties Organised Via Instagram With Guests Vetted First and asked to provide their ID



Organisers of illegal New Year’s Eve parties were using Instagram to arrange their events in secrecy by vetting the attendees first. Asking people to contact a specific Instagram account by private message, with their proof of ID, and then, once vetted, they would be told how to purchase their ticket, and then given the location of the event.

Michael Kill, the chief executive of The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) warned, “There is a growing concern from the Industry that the Government has underestimated the impact of restrictions on New Year’s Eve, which will see a substantial number of illegal parties and mass gatherings, culminating in social unrest”, saying he estimated as many as 5000 illegal parties could be taking place across the UK on December 31st.

One such party, reported by Bristol Live, was in Bristol, where Avon and Somerset Police, were called about a party taking place, but when they arrived they found an empty party after somebody had obviously realised the police were on their way. They found a fold-out DJ table erected on the grass, with a set of speakers blasting out Dizzee Rascal’s hit ‘Bonkers’.

An Avon And Somerset Police spokesman tweeted, “We were called about a group at 2:45pm. We had a report there were around 30 people there. Officers went down there, but they couldn’t see anyone. We’re urging everyone to be sensible and follow the Covid-19 restrictions”.

